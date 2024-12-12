Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at Raymond James

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.67.

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$30.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.97, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.79. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$24.45 and a twelve month high of C$31.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently -303.23%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

