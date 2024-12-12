Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $153.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $228.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Leidos from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Get Leidos alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LDOS

Leidos Price Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $153.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. Leidos has a 1 year low of $105.52 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.97, for a total value of $535,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,594.97. This trade represents a 12.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $193,632.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,095.52. The trade was a 14.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 1,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.