Lesli Rotenberg Sells 2,473 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) Director Lesli Rotenberg sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $101,640.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,856.40. The trade was a 17.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBW opened at $42.54 on Thursday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $47.01. The firm has a market cap of $574.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 10.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 23.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Build-A-Bear Workshop

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 25.9% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 732,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,187,000 after buying an additional 150,619 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 296.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 35,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBW

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.