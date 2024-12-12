Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) CFO Russell John Burke Sells 3,104 Shares

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2024

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFGet Free Report) CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $136,482.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,950,162.02. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Life360 Price Performance

Shares of LIF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.52. The stock had a trading volume of 244,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,129. Life360, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life360

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Life360 in the second quarter worth $6,777,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Life360 in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,876,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Life360 by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,520,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,817,000 after buying an additional 86,917 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life360 during the second quarter valued at about $11,861,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 in the second quarter worth about $23,635,000. 20.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Life360 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Life360 from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Life360 from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIF

Life360 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.