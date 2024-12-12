Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) CFO Russell John Burke Sells 3,104 Shares

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $136,482.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,950,162.02. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LIF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.52. The stock had a trading volume of 244,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,129. Life360, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Life360 in the second quarter worth $6,777,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Life360 in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,876,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Life360 by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,520,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,817,000 after buying an additional 86,917 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life360 during the second quarter valued at about $11,861,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 in the second quarter worth about $23,635,000. 20.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Life360 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Life360 from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Life360 from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

