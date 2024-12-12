LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

LifeMD Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFMDP traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. 1,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,461. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29. LifeMD has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

LifeMD Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.5547 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

