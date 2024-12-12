Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Price Target Lowered to $11.50 at DA Davidson

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LCUT. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Lifetime Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

Lifetime Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

Lifetime Brands stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,449. Lifetime Brands has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $138.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $183.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.90 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is currently -17.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 579.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 657.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 38.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

