Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Major Shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll Sells 15,827 Shares

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 15,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $255,131.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 546,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,947.96. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Juniper Investment Company, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 61,289 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $992,268.91.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 60,000 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $997,200.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 34,997 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $578,150.44.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 7,123 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $120,093.78.

LINC stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $514.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.47. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86.

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.05 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

LINC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.4% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 768,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 155,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,343,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after buying an additional 136,334 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth about $612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

