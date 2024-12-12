Lindblad Expeditions Appoints New CEO and CFO

On December 10, 2024, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND) announced key changes to its executive leadership. The Board of Directors appointed Natalya Leahy as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2025, and Frederick (Rick) Goldberg as the Chief Financial Officer, effective December 31, 2024. Leahy will be reporting to the Board, while Goldberg will succeed L. Dyson Dryden, who served as the interim CFO since June 2024.

Leahy brings a wealth of experience to her new role, having most recently served as the President of Seabourn. Previously, she held executive positions at Holland America Group and has a background that includes leadership roles at Procter & Gamble, the United Nations, Coca Cola, and Le Meriden Uzbekistan.

Goldberg, the incoming CFO, has a background as the Chief Financial Officer of Founders Table Restaurant Group and has held various executive positions at Jackson Hewitt and City Wine Tours in the past. He is an alumnus of Harvard College and Harvard Business School.

Sven-Olof Lindblad, the current CEO and Founder, will transition to the role of Founder and Co-Chair of the Board. Mark Ein will continue to serve as Co-Chair and Lead Independent Director of the Board. Dryden will maintain his position as a Board Director.

The appointments were made public through a press release by the company, attached to an 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The new executives are expected to bring fresh perspectives and strategic guidance to Lindblad Expeditions as they step into their new roles.

For more details, the full 8-K filing is available on the SEC’s website or through Lindblad Expeditions’ investor relations page.

This transition in leadership marks a significant moment for Lindblad Expeditions as it looks towards a new chapter under the guidance of Leahy and Goldberg.

The content of the article is based on the 8-K SEC Filing submitted by Lindblad Expeditions on December 10, 2024.

