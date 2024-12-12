Lisk (LSK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $194.71 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00001173 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $194.71 million and approximately $37.08 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000297 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00001472 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000579 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000643 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 163,577,009 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.