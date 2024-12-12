LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading Up 8.5% – What’s Next?

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.91 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 14,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 25,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

LiveWire Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 60.75% and a negative net margin of 336.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveWire Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveWire Group

In related news, CEO Karim Donnez sold 9,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $55,672.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,470.60. The trade was a 1.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,729 shares of company stock valued at $76,841. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LiveWire Group stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Free Report) by 289.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,474 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in LiveWire Group were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

