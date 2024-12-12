LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading Up 8.5% – What’s Next?

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.91 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 14,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 25,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60.
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 60.75% and a negative net margin of 336.65%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in LiveWire Group stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Free Report) by 289.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,474 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in LiveWire Group were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.
