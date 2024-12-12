Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Optimist Retirement Group LLC

Optimist Retirement Group LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.1% of Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Melius raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.29.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $11.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $492.55. 430,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $413.92 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $557.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

