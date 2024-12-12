Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Short Interest Update

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 163.3% from the November 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Longfor Group Stock Down 2.0 %
OTCMKTS LGFRY traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 18,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,132. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.30. Longfor Group has a twelve month low of C$9.69 and a twelve month high of C$24.40.
About Longfor Group
