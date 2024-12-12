Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Short Interest Update

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 163.3% from the November 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Longfor Group Stock Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS LGFRY traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 18,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,132. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.30. Longfor Group has a twelve month low of C$9.69 and a twelve month high of C$24.40.

About Longfor Group

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Property Development, Investment Property Operation, and Services and Others. The Property Development segment develops and sells office and commercial premises, and residential properties.

