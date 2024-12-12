Loop Capital Has Lowered Expectations for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Price

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLAY. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ PLAY traded down $2.41 on Thursday, hitting $27.00. 3,073,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,180. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average of $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.13.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In related news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 14,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.67 per share, for a total transaction of $502,087.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,128.49. This trade represents a 21.63 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 22,338.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

