L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

LRLCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on L’Oréal

L’Oréal Stock Performance

L’Oréal Company Profile

OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $71.65 on Thursday. L’Oréal has a 52 week low of $67.17 and a 52 week high of $100.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.35 and a 200 day moving average of $83.93.

(Get Free Report

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.