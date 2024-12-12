Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.270-0.740 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $660.0 million-$680.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $713.0 million. Lovesac also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.67-$2.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.26 million, a PE ratio of 73.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.97. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $39.49.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Lovesac had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert Jack Krause sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $262,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,200.78. The trade was a 5.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

