Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.32.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

Shares of LOW opened at $267.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.80. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $205.84 and a twelve month high of $287.01.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 30.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.