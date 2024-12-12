LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,070 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $52,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 305 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.94, for a total transaction of $101,241.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,204.80. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPLA opened at $330.53 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.19 and a one year high of $332.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.17 and its 200-day moving average is $258.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 49.47%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $311.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.42.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

