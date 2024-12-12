LRI Investments LLC Has $53,000 Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 194.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240,388 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Global Payments by 65.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,982,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,047,000 after acquiring an additional 785,539 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,857,000 after acquiring an additional 755,898 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,090,000 after purchasing an additional 490,411 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 316.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 609,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,981,000 after purchasing an additional 463,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $117.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.70 and a 200-day moving average of $104.29. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $141.77. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Global Payments from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Global Payments from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.41.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

