LRI Investments LLC Purchases 214 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 668.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNR. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 316.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

NYSE RNR opened at $271.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.68 and a 200 day moving average of $249.80. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $188.24 and a one year high of $300.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.41.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $10.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.89 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 28.84%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 41.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 2.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $270.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $274.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $316.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $364.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,890,276. This represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

