LRI Investments LLC Sells 524 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

LRI Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 1.3% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Cencora by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cencora by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cencora by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 2.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,223,750.40. This represents a 7.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,018 shares of company stock valued at $22,478,942. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Stock Performance

Cencora Increases Dividend

Shares of COR stock opened at $231.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.83. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.83 and a 12 month high of $253.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COR. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cencora

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.