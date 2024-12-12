Macquarie Begins Coverage on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Equities research analysts at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on MongoDB from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.08.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $297.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $212.74 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of -98.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.98.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.39 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,131,006 shares in the company, valued at $289,820,287.50. This represents a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $39,462.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,425. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,600 shares of company stock worth $7,611,849. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in MongoDB by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 621.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

