Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Man Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Man Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.
