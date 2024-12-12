Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Man Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Man Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNGPF opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. Man Group has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

