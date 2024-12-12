Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Short Interest Update

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 2,750.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Mandalay Resources Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MNDJF traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,728. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.11. Mandalay Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.13.
About Mandalay Resources
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mandalay Resources
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.