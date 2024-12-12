Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Short Interest Update

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 2,750.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mandalay Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNDJF traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,728. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.11. Mandalay Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.13.

About Mandalay Resources

Mandalay Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties in Canada, Australia, Sweden, and Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits, as well as other base metal. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 1,219 hectares located in Victoria, Australia; and the Björkdal gold mine covering an area of 12,949 located in Skelleftea, Sweden.

