Maravai LifeSciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,791% compared to the typical volume of 53 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRVI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Insider Activity at Maravai LifeSciences

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 10.74.

In other news, insider Carl Hull purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $987,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at $987,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 310.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 117,120 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 43,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

