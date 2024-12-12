Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). Approximately 270,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 316,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Marechale Capital Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 47.63, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Marechale Capital Company Profile

Marechale Capital Plc engages in the provision of professional advisory and broking services to companies in the United Kingdom. It offers capital raising services, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review and consultancy, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

