MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Barclays

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MKTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $204.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on MarketAxess from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.70.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $234.86 on Monday. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $192.42 and a 12 month high of $297.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.00.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 34.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.11%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.57, for a total transaction of $72,171.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,212.14. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Mcvey sold 10,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $2,676,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 562,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,438,302.43. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,183,871 in the last 90 days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

