Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Insider Buys £19,666.48 in Stock

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) insider Hayleigh Lupino purchased 45,736 shares of Marston’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £19,666.48 ($25,088.00).
Marston’s Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Marston’s stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 43.40 ($0.55). The company had a trading volume of 637,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,862. The firm has a market cap of £275.23 million, a PE ratio of -1,433.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 40.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.71, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Marston’s PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25.55 ($0.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 46.65 ($0.60).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on MARS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.
About Marston’s
Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.
