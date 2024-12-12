Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy” Rating

HSBC upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $690.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MLM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $515.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $655.77.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $559.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $577.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $555.96. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $478.53 and a 1 year high of $633.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.50). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.94 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.85%.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.