Matthew David Feierstein Sells 7,455 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 7,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $89,907.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,239,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,004,378.14. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 17,545 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $209,136.40.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -43.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $176.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.87 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in EverCommerce by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 95,934 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in EverCommerce by 394.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 44,378 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EVCM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Stories

