Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Shares Down 6.8% – Here’s Why

Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.35. 101,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 123,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Mawson Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of C$101.97 million, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.35.

About Mawson Gold

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

