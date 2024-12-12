MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) Price Target Raised to $28.00

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MXL. Susquehanna cut MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MXL

MaxLinear Stock Performance

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $18.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $26.59.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MaxLinear will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Torgerson sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,634.80. This trade represents a 3.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $93,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,625.67. This trade represents a 9.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,900 shares of company stock worth $276,078 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 5,114.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 126,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 124,430 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 111.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 66,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 35,018 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 21.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 694,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 124,300 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the third quarter worth about $16,696,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the third quarter worth about $551,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.