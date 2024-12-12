McIlrath & Eck LLC Makes New $63,000 Investment in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $2,397,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

BXMT opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $23.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.