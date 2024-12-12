McIlrath & Eck LLC Makes New $63,000 Investment in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $2,397,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
BXMT opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $23.29.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.
