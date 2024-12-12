McIlrath & Eck LLC Makes New Investment in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,752,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% in the second quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 621,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 81,600 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 28.6% during the second quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 212,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 47,227 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

BDN opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.35. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

