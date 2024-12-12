McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases Shares of 5,112 AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in AFC Gamma during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 257.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 57.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the period. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AFCG shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of AFC Gamma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on AFC Gamma from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

AFC Gamma stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $206.58 million, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.03. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

