McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 157 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

McIlrath & Eck LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $578,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 45.2% during the second quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 1,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Melius raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.29.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $504.27 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $413.92 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $559.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.18.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

