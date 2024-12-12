MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

NYSE MAX opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. MediaAlpha has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $747.30 million, a PE ratio of 65.94 and a beta of 1.10.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $259.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MediaAlpha will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eugene Nonko sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,488,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,550,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,058,963.30. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 157.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth $65,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the second quarter worth $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 354.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

