Methanex (TSE:MX) Raised to Strong-Buy at Cibc World Mkts

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) was upgraded by research analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering raised Methanex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays cut Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Methanex Stock Performance

TSE:MX opened at C$66.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$59.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$62.32. Methanex has a 1-year low of C$49.21 and a 1-year high of C$74.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.58. The stock has a market cap of C$4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$1.05. Methanex had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.26 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.9482927 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Methanex

In other Methanex news, Director Leslie O’donoghue bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$54.75 per share, with a total value of C$136,876.00. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

