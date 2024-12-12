Metis (MTS) Price Reaches $0.0107 on Top Exchanges

Metis (MTS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 12th. Metis has a total market capitalization of $33.34 billion and approximately $200.13 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metis token can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metis has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
About Metis
Metis’ launch date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com.
Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.
_**The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. **_”
Buying and Selling Metis
