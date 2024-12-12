MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGM. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $97,725,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,599 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,110,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,330,000 after purchasing an additional 706,159 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,149,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $17,622,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $4,443,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,738,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,716,912.16. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MGM opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.41. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.20.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.