Michael E. Diamond Sells 1,104 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) insider Michael E. Diamond sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $10,267.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,936.80. This represents a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mitek Systems Price Performance

MITK stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $420.46 million, a P/E ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.46. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $16.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

Institutional Trading of Mitek Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 25.5% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

