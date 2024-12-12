Michelle Lynn Miller Sells 1,000 Shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Stock

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $42,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,817.56. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NNN REIT Stock Performance
NNN opened at $42.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.05. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $49.57.
NNN REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NNN REIT
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on NNN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NNN REIT from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered NNN REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of NNN REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.94.
NNN REIT Company Profile
NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.
