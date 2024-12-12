Michelle Lynn Miller Sells 1,000 Shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Stock

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $42,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,817.56. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NNN REIT Stock Performance

NNN opened at $42.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.05. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NNN REIT

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in NNN REIT by 19.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in NNN REIT by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 103,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NNN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NNN REIT from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered NNN REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of NNN REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.94.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

