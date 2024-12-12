Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $61.52 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $100.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.57.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.455 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.95.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

