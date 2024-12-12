Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $100.01 and last traded at $100.14. Approximately 3,373,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 21,222,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MU shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas cut Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.04.

Micron Technology Trading Down 3.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.95. The company has a market capitalization of $109.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,790. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1,096.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 128.6% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

