MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $189.57, but opened at $183.49. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $182.55, with a volume of 19,091 shares changing hands.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $132.77 billion, a PE ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 4.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.30.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.