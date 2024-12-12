Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock Price

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $6.66 to $3.10 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.60 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.96.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $59.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $67,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

