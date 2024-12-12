MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 320 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $8,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 40,291 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $88.68 on Thursday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.00.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

