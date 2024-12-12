MML Investors Services LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,198 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 73.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 561,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,706,000 after acquiring an additional 38,563 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,123,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.33. The firm has a market cap of $960.54 million, a PE ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.07 and a 52-week high of $82.52.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

