MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,427 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRGF. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,270,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,182,000 after acquiring an additional 61,704 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,525,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,676,000 after purchasing an additional 57,794 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,491,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,052,000 after buying an additional 31,625 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 731,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,969,000 after buying an additional 118,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 632,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after buying an additional 20,633 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $62.69 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $63.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

