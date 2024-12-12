MML Investors Services LLC Has $7.32 Million Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 24.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 192,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,674,000 after buying an additional 38,047 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,436,000 after buying an additional 36,476 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Finally, BNP Paribas boosted its position in Ares Management by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 40,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ares Management from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ares Management from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 115,838 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.83, for a total transaction of $20,599,471.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,259,162 shares in the company, valued at $223,916,778.46. This trade represents a 8.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $1,930,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 376,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,162,788.80. This trade represents a 3.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 644,810 shares of company stock valued at $111,116,340. 41.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of ARES opened at $182.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $110.41 and a twelve month high of $183.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.17.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.