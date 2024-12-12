MML Investors Services LLC Has $8.71 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,832 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 894.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 86.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 613 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 5.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $371,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,963,542.19. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,641 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,974. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

eBay Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $63.17 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

